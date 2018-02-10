This one goes back to chrome, but I'd love to see it changed on Vivaldi. The current behavior when you go to save a file and a file with the same name already exists in the first folder you open is to append (x) [e.g (1), (2), etc.] after the name. This means that if you don't closely watch what you are doing, you can save duplicates very easily without intending to. Interestingly, if you move to another folder where the file exists, you'll get the 'Do you want to overwrite prompt', so this isn't consistent.

I'd like to see an option that would allow us to change this behavior so that we always get the 'do you want to overwrite' prompt instead of arbitrarily changing the filename.