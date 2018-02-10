Option to not Append (n) when Saving Duplicate Files - Ask to Overwrite Instead
NemoAnonymous
This one goes back to chrome, but I'd love to see it changed on Vivaldi. The current behavior when you go to save a file and a file with the same name already exists in the first folder you open is to append (x) [e.g (1), (2), etc.] after the name. This means that if you don't closely watch what you are doing, you can save duplicates very easily without intending to. Interestingly, if you move to another folder where the file exists, you'll get the 'Do you want to overwrite prompt', so this isn't consistent.
I'd like to see an option that would allow us to change this behavior so that we always get the 'do you want to overwrite' prompt instead of arbitrarily changing the filename.
Can't upvote this enough!
For what I can gather, this is a problem as old as time, that many just had to learn to live with. I'd love to see it as a feature, since I stumble upon the same file many many times, and more often than accidentally, it's precisely to replace the old file with an updated version (like installers).
I trypically do not want to download a file twice, especially not to the same location. This is just annoying.
In my opinion, a name with " (1)"etc. also is pretty ugly.
It should either be clear from the downloads dialog that there already is a file with the proposed name in the download location, or alternatively, there should be the option to have an additional dialogue when saving a file with a name that is there already. The simple renaming on "save" just litters my device.
CarlRobert
Could be fixed by evoking Windows/OS-specific directory listing to the download folder to see if same named file already exists (if can't read filenames faster some other way)? Then simple "overwrite yes/no/rename" pop-up if a match is found. This should be done BEFORE downloading due to wasted bandwidth.
However it would need to be evoked each time user changes the folder in the download dialog. Might be better to just have a more polished download manager instead of the chromium one.
I had an app on Android do this recently, forget which one it was. When the file already existed, it popped up a dialog with 4 options: Overwrite, change name, rename original, or cancel. That third option, to rename the existing file, was one I'm not used to.
RobertGahan
The current behaviour is more efficient than the suggested alternative. The current behaviour is not arbitrary. It appends a number to the file name only if the filename exists, and increments the suffix if a duplicate with the suffix (1) already exists.
To overwrite the existing file, just double-click the original file to use the original name and show the overwrite dialog.
If the default is changed, and you want to save a duplicate, you have to take your hand off the mouse to type the new name or suffix.
There is no harm to have an option, of course:Do not Rename File on Save if Name is Already in Use