@mikefmmedia Thanks, this works great!

For those who don't know how to "activate" it, you have to open both tiles (this code works for the same website only as it currently stands). Then, for both, you do:

right click > developer tools (last option) > inspector (last option)

then you click the "console" tab (next to the "elements" tab, which is the first tab and should be active and underlined in blue)

then in the "console" tab area, you paste the code above (please ignore the last ``` because they were a typo in the original message - you should copy the code until the last parentheses (including it) in the last line)

because they were a typo in the original message - you should copy the code until the last parentheses (including it) in the last line) if you did it correctly, the console will return a new line with "undefined" in light grey (this is ok, means that the code ran without errors)

now you should be able to scroll either tile and the other should follow!

For more advanced users, this script can be set to run automatically by using a script injection extension such as TamperMonkey.

Hope the community can make use of this snippet until the Vivaldi team is able to provide an official feature!!

Credit and thanks to @mikefmmedia for creating and sharing the code!