Option to force a page to display within the maximum width of the browser window (useful if there are many tabs tiled).
Could be either with a hacky css like
*{ max-width: 100vw !important; overflow-x: hidden !important}, or a function to automatically zoom out the page until there is no more x-overflow.
ozoratsubasa
@lonm It's one of the old Opera features I miss nowadays
I suggest a similar functionality feature request
@tincho :
Actually there seems to be a misunderstanding about this.
- Opera's "Fit to width" forced the page's text to reflow to the window's width (like normal HTML does!) instead of style-defined line lengths by the web designer.
Reflowed web pages were a welcome sight to sore eyes then.
- It was not a zoom out until the whole page width fit into the window.
Also, that "hacky" CSS above indeed doesn't work for me, it doesn't wrap lines, instead cutting them off and disabling horizontal scroll (Vivaldi 7.5.3735.44)
- Opera's "Fit to width" forced the page's text to reflow to the window's width (like normal HTML does!) instead of style-defined line lengths by the web designer.