Solved Links Panel
-
Pesala Ambassador
As in Opera 12.18 to list all of the links on the current web page.
-
barbudo2005
@sena23 Use the extension by @LonM Links Panel:
Links Panel code: GitHub
Chrome Web Store: Download
Discussion on the forum: Links Panel Extension
//MODEDIT: updated links & added link to forum thread
//MODEDIT2: marked as "solution" for better visibility, although this is still a workaround
-
Martin.Storch
That is a good idea.
Would it be possible or make sense to add a download functionality in that Panel?
For example: You can select multiple items (links) like images or PDF files and download them all at once in the same folder.
Or you can download a link (website) until a selectable link debth. This way one could download an online article including the sub-links.
-
@Martin-Storch That's how it currently works in Opera 12.18 so I would expect to be able to make multiple selections in the proposed Links Panel with Ctrl+Click and Ctrl+Shift+Click, then open them all from the context menu.
- If the links are to downloads, then the files are downloaded.
- If the links are to web pages then new tabs are opened for each link
-
@Pesala Links Panel is the only reason I keep an old opera 12 running - I would really appreciate a link panel in Vivaldi. I'm sure the Vivaldi team would rethink the functionality and design of a links panel to let their users benefit even more from this.
I use the links panel to get a quick overview of "every" interactive part of a web page. Links panel "simply" reorganize the content of any given web page and let me pick the most important parts. I can sort any (linked) contents in several ways which make different/several operations much quicker than using the layout of the original web page.
Simply put - I just get my work done faster with Links Panel - which in it self should bring this feature closer to implementation as a core part of the Vivaldi-DNA is to help us to browse the web painlessly and smarter
-
@fjolle Also check out "Manage Links," in Opera 12.18.
If you don't already have a shortcut for it, add one in Preferences.
-
barbudo2005
@sena23 Use the extension by @LonM Links Panel:
Links Panel code: GitHub
Chrome Web Store: Download
Discussion on the forum: Links Panel Extension
//MODEDIT: updated links & added link to forum thread
//MODEDIT2: marked as "solution" for better visibility, although this is still a workaround
-
Akbalder Ambassador
I'm waiting for this functionality too. It's not something I would use everyday but it's sometimes very useful.
-
Are people still waiting for this facility? I did not find it.
I thoroughly support the proposal made by Pesala (Hi Pesala - how are you doing?).
In the earlier days of Vivaldi that panel was one of the things I looked for as an ex Opera devotee, when I did not find it I gave up looking.
I used that panel in Opera mainly when after reading a long "web page" I did not want to read the whole thing again to search for something that had registered in my mind as a useful thing to follow up. It was a useful time saver or even if I was feeling lazy (which is not unknown) an "enabler.
Anyone experienced a thought like "there was something in that page I read yesterday: I wonder what it was?"
I would add one thing to the wish list for such a panel. I presume that, with Vivaldi detecting some web sites which may have interest but have Spammy or questionable links, I'd like to see the links colour-coded (or otherwise coded) to give some forewarning.
-
barbudo2005
Look my post 2 posts above.
-
-
-
-
The links panel/window is the one item from Opera 12.18 I'm really missing in Vivaldi, too.
I tried the suggested extension above and others (best I could find is Linkgrabber), but they all don't compare to the ease and functionality to the 12.18 feature.
So I really hope you bring it back in Vivaldi, too.
-
The "solution" of this thread isnt a solution.
Yes with common websites it works, but often i got only a little part oft the existing links. I cannot select them and copy then to a list. It did not work in a such smooth and integrated "vivaldi way".
So, the feature request still exists. Are there planns to integrate the feature in vivaldi?
-
@tadeus915 said in Links Panel:
The "solution" of this thread isnt a solution.
Right, but the moderator who marked it as Solved acknowledged that, and just marked the post with a workaround for better visibility.
This feature request has not been archived, and is still tagged as NICE TO HAVE. I prefer not to use extensions. I will just make do without this feature until it is implemented.