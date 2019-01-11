Are people still waiting for this facility? I did not find it.

I thoroughly support the proposal made by Pesala (Hi Pesala - how are you doing?).

In the earlier days of Vivaldi that panel was one of the things I looked for as an ex Opera devotee, when I did not find it I gave up looking.

I used that panel in Opera mainly when after reading a long "web page" I did not want to read the whole thing again to search for something that had registered in my mind as a useful thing to follow up. It was a useful time saver or even if I was feeling lazy (which is not unknown) an "enabler.

Anyone experienced a thought like "there was something in that page I read yesterday: I wonder what it was?"

I would add one thing to the wish list for such a panel. I presume that, with Vivaldi detecting some web sites which may have interest but have Spammy or questionable links, I'd like to see the links colour-coded (or otherwise coded) to give some forewarning.