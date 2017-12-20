Restore Tabs after a crash
Hi,
Typically after when Vivaldi crashed or when something has gone wrong as in excessive CPU usage or the like. I could restart Vivaldi and all my previous tabs are restored. Since a crash yesterday I've restarted Vivaldi numerous times and my tabs are not restored ?
Is there any way to restore tabs from yesterday December 20 ?
@sparrows said in Restore Tabs after a crash:
The usual answer is that you can find them under the trash icon (Title Bar); however, you have possibly lost that option due to multiple restarts of Vivaldi.
There is no automatic session back up on a daily basis ?
@sparrows Not at present.
KniteRyder
@Ayespy Is there an auto tab restore function after a crash like Google Chrome?
If not, this is overdue!
I have had this problem multiple times and therefore I sometimes just thumb through these tabs even if I don't actually look at the page. I can then pick them out of history. That's the only way I have managed to salvage them. Sometimes it doesn't even happen after a crash. I've woken up the next day and at startup it's just gone. Lol... technology
C'est pourquoi, régulièrement, je vais dans Fichier > Enregistrer tous les onglets dans une session.
Donc, même si ça plante, je peux les retrouver :
Fichier > Ouvrir une session enregistrée...
Pesala Ambassador
@titanium Yes, those who open hundreds of tabs should regularly save them as a session.
This is why, regularly, I go to File> Save all tabs in a session. So even if it crashes, I can find them: File> Open a recorded session...
Hi,
In latest Chromium versions, there's a folder named SnapShots after every update
There,
There's a backup of the Sessions before the Update.
Not an active backup but would help recovering from a crash if not many Tabs were changed.
Also,
The Sessions Panel seems to Auto backup sessions
(Not tested myself yet)
Pesala Ambassador
To enable the Sessions Panel, go to
vivaldi://experiments- it makes it much easier to manage sessions.