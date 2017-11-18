How many posts per day do you own?
-
Many of you must remember some forums displayed in your profile the number of posts per day.
I haven't seen any forum showing that statistic lately
It's simple to find out, just three steps
- Go to your profile, hover the mouse after the word Joined - it will show your Account creation date;
- Input the day/month/year on Time and Date Calculator. It will show how many days your Account has;
- Divide the number of posts by the number of days of your account creation.
Here is mine: 1381/1428 = 0.9670 post per days
-
0.89245 post per day
-
I fear mine is 8.67 posts per day
-
@ayespy That's it.
-
~0,60
-
Teehee. A life-changing statistic... or not.
1845/1018 = 1.8124.
Oh noooooo, by posting this reply, i've ipso facto buggered my calculation. Sooo, a smidgen of pre-emptive correction...
(1845+1)/1018 = 1.8133.
Phew, that was nearly a catastrophic algorithmic faux pas.
-
@steffie So you're some kind of Heisenberg now?
-
@ayespy Yes, but i need to complain to the management, coz it's awfully crowded in this box with that damn indeterminate feline. I must admit that i'm also not keen on that exposed isotope in the corner...
-
@merryweather The high post per days is the result of your 11 days as a member. Relevant is reputation status.
-
about 3-4 posts per day
-
@greys0n said in How many posts per day do you own?:
about 3-4 posts per day
Divide the number of posts by the number of days of your account creation: 12/2 = 6 posts per day:)
-
@lamarca Who are you to judge how fast time passes for this particular member? Feels like I joined just yesterday. So 2k posts per day.
-
@luetage said in How many posts per day do you own?:
@lamarca Who are you to judge how fast time passes for this particular member? Feels like I joined just yesterday. So 2k posts per day.
I just commented the user has "X" posts per day.
-
@lamarca Lol, I just made a bad time joke. Don't take me too serious.
-
@luetage Agree. I tend to take things seriously.
Let me remind you my English comes from technical manual and system messages displayed on the console.
-
Mine is 986/875 =1,128 this post included
I better don't let my boss see this statistic - as I browse the forum mainly while being at work. xD
-
Mine is 1,057 - including this update
@zaibon said in How many posts per day do you own?:
I better don't let my boss see this statistic ......
If there's no syslog, you are safe:p
-
@moondawg said in How many posts per day do you own?:
Today it is 5!
To get your post per day divide the number of posts by the number of days of your account creation.
Post count: 269
Days since your account registration: here
269/1340 = 0.20074626865
-
@gwen-dragon said in How many posts per day do you own?:
I am anxious to calculate, because the result would be:
2 MUCH!
I did it for you.
Registration date = 31/01/2015 -- are 1.063 days durantion
Post count = 8879
8879/1063 = 8.35277516463 posts per day
-
My post per day is 1670/1469 = 1.136827774