Always open address bar in new tab
Please add the feature to always open address bar in new tab. Currently the only choices are Alt + Enter or Shift + Enter. Please add an Always option.
@rgcon0809 Try the Quick Commands Dialogue (F2)
@rgcon0809 And you need to go to "Settings/Quick Commands" to tick "Open pages in new tab".
linuxunion
I do agree to add this feature. Just like firefox,It is very useful.
capncrunch
@hlehyaric "Open pages in new tab" is checked off and appears to do nothing. When I enter a new URL in the address bar and press enter, the new page is loaded in the current tab. Not what I am looking for, it should open in a new tab. This issue has now existed for 4 years and apparently still has not been resolved. When will that option be added to Settings > Tabs? Am I missing something?
morbloe007
so there is a option to use ALT+ENTER - why not make it (optional) default while just pressing ENTER
AND more importantly
Search suggestions and bookmark suggestions shall also open in new tab by (optional) default.
Both I can easily accomplish with firefox.
Saved2Serve
@morbloe007 Still no option to paste link addresses in the bar and open in new tab without using a Alt+Enter though I see there are many requests for Chrome to do so along with bookmarks.
With stiff arthritic fingers I try to increase speed where I can. And I use both multiple installations of Firefox portable (each for its own general use) as well as two of Vivaldi (since I can get multiple tab rows with both, thank God), so I forget.
Not a big deal.
Always new tab can be done with Ctrl+mouse left key and for instance when searching something Ctrl+Enter. Great!
Advantage: without this it loads in current tab so you have a perfect choice now which is not the case when there is an option 'always new tab'..
Maybe a switch in the panel would also fit here.
Always new tab of course also with mousewheel. But that's trivial.
Saved2Serve
@Saved2Serve A smart poster (thank God - bless 7twenty) on [this forum page issue provided a fix](https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/674993 - explained bynikitawin), which I could not find until Pesala directed me to it. Thus I am editing this post to help others.
This "fix"was easy for me since I use stand-alone installations of Vivaldi.
I just closed Vivaldi, and found bundle.js (which for me was in Vivaldi\Application\6.6.3271.55\resources\vivaldi) and opened it in a text editor and searched for inCurrent:!o and replaced it with inCurrent:o (or just delete the !)
Best to make a back up copy of bundle.js first though.
Otherwise, pasting a URL in the address bar, or opening a local file in the browser, means you lose the current the page, unless Alt+Enter is remembered and used.
@Saved2Serve Is this post what you are looking for?
All your forum posts are available as far as I can see.
Saved2Serve
@Pesala YES! Thank you. And there is a thankful reply by me on the bottom of that page.
I had clicked on my user name and saw many posts listed that I had made - "best" and latest" - and thought that that was all there was. But after your helpful discovery I went back and this time I hit "posts" and saw more, including my reply on that page in Nov. 2023.
With 7 portable browsers (mostly Firefox, and 2 Vivaldi, and now one Floorp) - each for its own general purpose (mostly research), then speed and consistency helps.
Now to implement that "fix" on my second stand-alone Vivaldi. Thank God and you here.