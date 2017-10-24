@Saved2Serve A smart poster (thank God - bless 7twenty) on [this forum page issue provided a fix](https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/674993 - explained bynikitawin), which I could not find until Pesala directed me to it. Thus I am editing this post to help others.

This "fix"was easy for me since I use stand-alone installations of Vivaldi.

I just closed Vivaldi, and found bundle.js (which for me was in Vivaldi\Application\6.6.3271.55\resources\vivaldi) and opened it in a text editor and searched for inCurrent:!o and replaced it with inCurrent:o (or just delete the !)

Best to make a back up copy of bundle.js first though.

Otherwise, pasting a URL in the address bar, or opening a local file in the browser, means you lose the current the page, unless Alt+Enter is remembered and used.