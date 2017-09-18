.Vivaldi pre-packaged on distro.
feren OS
today, doing a forum search finds only one result feren. thedisciple posted two weeks ago about feren OS found on distrwatch. What thedisciple failed to mention is
Vivaldi comes pre-loaded package on feren OS as the default browser!
((it mentions gnome Web packaged too; with two updates in the past ten days. ))
hi Gwen-Dragon
a bit fuzzy. looks like install or trial to be sure what is included. they claim WPS is installed, but another place says libre office. it says vivaldi and gnome web installed, but none of these items are on the full package list at distrowatch. There is a feature feren screenshot of vivaldi, so we are betting vivaldi is On. how many vivaldi users will it introduce to this forum? One, thedisciple, gave voice, so far. Seems like it would have been of notoriety here at vivaldi community or team blog to put a smile on Mister Jon. good or bad association yet to be determined.
Here's a related article from Jack Wallen: "Feren OS is a Linux distribution that is as lovely as it is easy to use". Mr. Wallen mentions one caveat:
Feren OS is developed by a single person
Personally, I wouldn't want to use a distrubution made by a developed by a single person.
Hello Everyone
today on youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=45P8Jv0Eycs
Feren OS 2025.03
Since 2017 feren OS offer vivaldi default browser
obliged we follow feren OS.
A recent upgrade changed feren version
v.Upcoming to v.Osmium to future July [enable test builds] v.Earlybird
Now version 9April.2025,
Final status on current will open the platform to testing
after May; July brings kde6 to testing.
https://medium.com/feren-os/feren-os-2025-03-minor-rebase-update-for-feren-os-f82ce0a47a52