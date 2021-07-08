Do you download your music? or take the trouble to get the CD/DVD?
-
greybeard Ambassador
This question is in line with the other regarding Culture:Music, but on a technical side. Do you Download your music? Or do you get the media (CD/DVD)? I prefer to have the physical media as I can then use it in any way I choose. I know I can burn the data files but still I prefer to buy the CD. Take the survey...
[EDIT] I also listen to Internet Radio. TuneIn Radio is on my 1st edition iPod Touch. Mostly for 'Spoken Word' and old radio plays (Sam Spade, Rocky Jordan, Third Man) and the satellite TV has a bunch of channels, most useless.
-
I still buy CDs. Even though I don't have a CD player attached to my stereo anymore. I rip my CDs to FLAC or MP3 and use a music player to play the digital files. The only time I use the CD is in my car, but eventually I'll probably get a music player for my car and the CDs will just collect dust.
I'd say it's because I prefer to have physical media, but that's not entirely true. I have no problem with my video games being on Steam.
But I think it is better to have physical media. You never really know how these digital distribution services will deal with various licensing agreements. It's been more an issue with streaming services than downloading services, but there have been stories about content just disappearing.
-
Personally I rip my CDs to Ogg - but that's just me. I generally buy "Best of …" CDs with 20+ good songs for < $10, or else stuff from the bargain bin ... and I own them, so Apple or Google or whoever can't suddenly take them away.
Not that I wouldn't buy something from iTunes or Google if I couldn't find it on CD, but so far any of the stuff I can't find here they don't have either!
-
I always buy the CD, never downloaded any music and most probably never will. :dry:
I like to read the sleeves and enjoy the artwork, though the sleeves for vinyl albums were always much better due to the size.
-
Both downloading music and buying CD sounds complicated I use Spotify, both desktop and mobile and I think it's really great.
-
NightMayor
I'll only download the music if I can't find the music in my country. I listen to several types of music all over the world but if I can't find the specific album at Amazon (or in brick-and-mortar stores) I'll use downloading as a last resort for a few songs.
-
Megamieuwsel
I rarely download and then only to check out if the band's worth spending money on the records.
That said:
I miss the option: "I'm an audiophile with a High-End Hi-Fi combo and hence prefer to have the music on VYNIL"
Yep: Currently sporting a good 2 mtres of tight-packed vynil records.
-
I do both. Usually i will download the most famous song of it and then i will get it after that. CD's are like investment for me. Plus all this happiness to obtain something! :oops:
-
I pretty much stream my music today. Can't even remember the last CD I bought… oh yeah, it was a CD that I bought in Maui at a Barnes and Noble bookstore. :cheer:
The truth is, I don't listen to that much music these days so the little I do hear is almost always streamed from Pandora or GrooveShark.
-
As some people mentioned before, I buy CDs and rip them to listen to them on a MP3-Player. I'm afraid of loosing data and I don't want to buy "just" the license for songs.
How could it be trouble to order a CD/DVD at an internet store? It arrives two days later. I can wait that long.
-
If I come across an exceptional group or cd, I'm happy to cough up the cash for the whole thing. Otherwise, I'll download individual songs so I can make my own arrangements…which I sometimes burn to disc...hehehe...
-
That's exactly what 'Fair Use' is all about.
I remember when the audio tape cassette came out… You were not allowed to Copy an album so you could listen in your car (if you were lucky enough to have a cassette deck in the car).
The act of 'Buying' the item means you will use it for personal use only, but if you want to listen in another environment you had to convert it to another format.
So you should be able to do that.
-
crazyaboutmika
[hide][/hide]I buy CDs and DVDs …even if that means ordering abroad. I prefer to have a physical support and the artwork and I'm a Mika fan so I collect everything I can order online mostly.
I would hate to have a pc crash and lose my music. I dowloaded a few things I could have on a CD but only a few times and I got both the CD and the download since it was faster to dowload to get the songs but the CD came with an artwork book . Physical singles are becoming hard to find even when the song is a huge hit and that's a shame when you want to collect them.
-
hamilton.jerry
It all depends! As a music composer and performer - when the mood hits - I prefer to make my own music with piano or guitar, and sometimes with like-minded friends. We occasionally record our jams but not always.
To listen to other's music I tend only to stream it online. I have no time to collect others' music and no space to keep disks. Well, that's not entirely true. I already have a somewhat extensive collection of retail disks for which I paid over the counter years ago, but just classical and jazz and blues and folk that most people would consider out of date. These days there are not enough hours in the day to research and write a blog, compose a few things, and jam when friends gather.
-
Both, although my preference is having a physical CD and I tend to buy them locally rather than shop online, we're losing far too many shops where I am as it is and I've little inclination to further fill the coffers of iTunes, Google or Amazon. Where we once had several places to buy albums we've now just one and that nearly closed last year. Though its not the same as having an LP cover to look at being able to pick something up with information in it while listening is handy. Thing is I've bought more albums since discovering Grooveshark, and to a lesser degree Youtube, than anytime since the seventies so in my case streaming music has actually encouraged me to buy stuff I wouldn't come across otherwise.
-
I miss the option: "I'm an audiophile with a High-End Hi-Fi combo and hence prefer to have the music on VYNIL"
Yep: Currently sporting a good 2 mtres of tight-packed vynil records.
And here I was thinking I was the only one
-
QuHno Translator
And here I was thinking I was the only one
I've collected about some thousand over the time (I should really count them) - and while I consider myself as an audiophile too, I am not dogmatic:
A well recorded and mastered CD or flac is fine too (I know an artist who offers his music only as mp3 for free or paid flac + high res cover images downloads - it is interesting to see that about 80% of the downloads are flac downloads).
… but there is a really ugly trend that I really hate:
Those pseudo "remastered" and "improved" digital versions you can often find at amazon or iTunes. Most of them are compressed to an average dynamic range below 20dB and sound awful. I especially despise it if they do that to classical music or jazz, but it is even awful with power metal or hip-hop. One of the most famous examples is the original Dire Straits - Brothers in Arms. Do not buy one of the versions pressed after 1985 ever, they are (apart from the SACD from 2006, which is OK too) all compressed - and by compressed I mean compressed in the dynamic range, not the digital file size compression ...
Funny side note:
Some years ago a friend and I digitized and restored one of the first made stereo LP from 1935 (yes, that was before the commercial stereo LPs came up) and we did not compress it and for sure did not try to expand or enhance or remix it, we only removed crackle, noise and rumble and tried to touch the original as less as possible. Now I have the LP for the sentimental value and a nice CD master + high res scans of the cover on DVD-RAM and a backup as flac on HDD
-
Glad to see I'm not alone!!
I worked my way through uni selling stereos. Got the bug way back in the 70's. Things like Dolby (TM) and dbx (TM) were so new.
"Dynamic Range"… how many even know what it means anymore.
Now I am itching to get my turntable into the workshop/garage to fix it and get myself a new cartridge.
-
Music to the car:
- find source address (e.g http://dir.xiph.org - save *.M3U file, open in notepad, copy stream addres)
- save stream (Opera 12.18 is still the best), around 700MB
- cut into hourly pieces - mp3DirectCut
- burn files to CD-RW - e.g BurnAware or save to pendrive.
-
stardepp Translator
I've been using MyzCloud for two years. For an annual fee of 15€ you can listen to and download all songs here ad-free. You can also listen to and download music without the 15€ annual fee, but with advertising. But I use a proxy when I download songs from MyzCloud.
I then play these mp3's with MusicBee https://getmusicbee.com/