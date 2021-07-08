@greybeard:

@Megamieuwsel: I miss the option: "I'm an audiophile with a High-End Hi-Fi combo and hence prefer to have the music on VYNIL" Yep: Currently sporting a good 2 mtres of tight-packed vynil records. And here I was thinking I was the only one

I've collected about some thousand over the time (I should really count them) - and while I consider myself as an audiophile too, I am not dogmatic:

A well recorded and mastered CD or flac is fine too (I know an artist who offers his music only as mp3 for free or paid flac + high res cover images downloads - it is interesting to see that about 80% of the downloads are flac downloads).

… but there is a really ugly trend that I really hate:

Those pseudo "remastered" and "improved" digital versions you can often find at amazon or iTunes. Most of them are compressed to an average dynamic range below 20dB and sound awful. I especially despise it if they do that to classical music or jazz, but it is even awful with power metal or hip-hop. One of the most famous examples is the original Dire Straits - Brothers in Arms. Do not buy one of the versions pressed after 1985 ever, they are (apart from the SACD from 2006, which is OK too) all compressed - and by compressed I mean compressed in the dynamic range, not the digital file size compression ...

Funny side note:

Some years ago a friend and I digitized and restored one of the first made stereo LP from 1935 (yes, that was before the commercial stereo LPs came up) and we did not compress it and for sure did not try to expand or enhance or remix it, we only removed crackle, noise and rumble and tried to touch the original as less as possible. Now I have the LP for the sentimental value and a nice CD master + high res scans of the cover on DVD-RAM and a backup as flac on HDD