Is this the same problem, https://vivaldi.net/en-US/forum/vivaldi-browser/11467-window-bleeds-over-to-second-monitor-after-fullscreen

As you can see, there is no mention of a bug report being created :pinch:

You don't mention which version of Vivaldi you are using.

Check using the latest snapshot (clean profile) and if it still happens, you can raise a report yourself.

Be sure to give as much detail as possible (O.S. / Monitor Resolution/ GPU etc)

You will receive a reply email with the bug number VB-xxxx

and you can then reply to that with a link to this thread (and put bug number in here for future reference).