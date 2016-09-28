Vivaldi "overflows" to second monitor when window is maximized
-
I have a dual monitor display. When the Vivaldi window is maximized on the main monitor a small vertical sliver of it appears on the second monitor. It's maybe 5 or 10 px wide? Is this a known problem, and if so, is there any tweak to take care of it? My main monitor is on the left, so the vertical strip appears on the right edge of my second monitor. If I maximize the Vivaldi window on my second (right-hand) monitor, there is no overflow onto the main (left-hand) monitor. (This behavior doesn't happen with any other program.) [i][edited to add:][/i] The "overflow" doesn't occur in Full-Screen (F11) mode.
-
Is this the same problem, https://vivaldi.net/en-US/forum/vivaldi-browser/11467-window-bleeds-over-to-second-monitor-after-fullscreen
As you can see, there is no mention of a bug report being created :pinch:
You don't mention which version of Vivaldi you are using.
Check using the latest snapshot (clean profile) and if it still happens, you can raise a report yourself.
Be sure to give as much detail as possible (O.S. / Monitor Resolution/ GPU etc)
Snapshot - http://vivaldi.net
Test with clean profile https://vivaldi.net/forum/all/14141-refreshing-or-cleaning-your-profile
Bug Report https://vivaldi.com/bugreport
You will receive a reply email with the bug number VB-xxxx
and you can then reply to that with a link to this thread (and put bug number in here for future reference).
-
I have the same problem. However I use Vivaldi on my left monitor, so it bleeds to the right.
Windows 10
2x 1080p monitors
GTX 1070
Vivaldi: 1.4.589.38 (Stable channel) (32-bit)
Revision: afa9b018e32575fcd8f8283755a315804ecf0671
I'll post in the other thread too. If no bug report has been filed, I'm happy to lodge it.
-
Known bug.
-
So this is happening on winver 22h2 build 25188.1000 in 2022... this thread says it was a known bug six years ago? Is it still "known" and not fixed?
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@n3xx
Please feel free to report your issue to Vivaldi tracker
-
badgerCodes
Same issue seven years later.