In Chrome, when the battery level is below 20%, Energy Saver mode is automatically enabled. With this mode enabled, page scrolling is delayed and significant freezes are noticeable. If you disable this mode, the problem will go away.
The problem is that Vivaldi works exactly the same way: when the battery charge is below 20%, freezes occur. However, I couldn't find where to disable this mode.
@qqignatqq You can still access the Chromium settings page in Vivaldi, and some settings only appear there (rather than the Settings dialog). Just type
chrome:settingsin the address bar.