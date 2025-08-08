-
When I try to import passwords from Chrome from the importer, it gets usernames, urls, but not the password. When I go the password manager settings and try to click the import from CSV button it just doesn't work, no file explorer pops up, it just does literally nothing, does anyone know how to fix this?
ernestoscorza
@Devy4304 ho lo stesso problema, ma penso che sia un sistema di protezione attovato da google, sia per proteggerrti sia per ostacolarti ad usare un altro browser.
Pesala
@ernestoscorza English only in this section please.
I have the same problem, but I think it's a protection system activated by Google, both to protect you and to hinder you from using another browser.
Maybe this earlier post will help.
If you have enabled Vivaldi Sync, please read
⇒ https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/850393