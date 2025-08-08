-
OS: Arch Linux 6.15.8-arch1-2 DE: KDE Plasma 6.4.4 (Wayland)
Using Dolphin 25.04.3 & Vivaldi 7.5.3735.58 stable from the official arch repo
In short, dragging any sort of images from Vivaldi to any other application on my PC does not work. I find a PNG I want to download, and dragging it to my file browser just shows a symbol and doesn't do anything. I tried doing the same thing with Firefox, and it did it without trouble.
Hopefully this video shows just what I'm dealing with.
And I've also found out that it doesn't work with text either! I've selected this block of text and tried to drag it to my text editor, and nothing!
Any help would be appreciated!
@FrankV Set
vivaldi:flags/#ozone-platform-hint/to Auto (since you are using Wayland), then relaunch the browser (better close it with the 'x' button).
P.S. Fyi with Chromiun 140 that flag will be set to Auto by default, but Vivaldi could revert it in 7.6.
@npro omg that was so easy!! thank you!!