OS: Arch Linux 6.15.8-arch1-2 DE: KDE Plasma 6.4.4 (Wayland)

Using Dolphin 25.04.3 & Vivaldi 7.5.3735.58 stable from the official arch repo

In short, dragging any sort of images from Vivaldi to any other application on my PC does not work. I find a PNG I want to download, and dragging it to my file browser just shows a symbol and doesn't do anything. I tried doing the same thing with Firefox, and it did it without trouble.

Hopefully this video shows just what I'm dealing with.

And I've also found out that it doesn't work with text either! I've selected this block of text and tried to drag it to my text editor, and nothing!

Any help would be appreciated!