Vivaldi’s distinctive and powerful mouse gesture feature does not work in Progressive Web Apps (PWAs). This is especially problematic on Linux, where third-party extensions often conflict with the right-click menu.
Steps to reproduce:
- Visit any website that includes a PWA manifest.
- Right-click the browser tab and install it as a desktop app.
- Create some custom bindings using the mouse gesture feature.
- Launch the installed PWA from the Start Menu.
- Observe that the PWA loads, but mouse gesture bindings do not work.
Feature request:
Please enable mouse gesture support for Progressive Web Apps (PWAs), especially for Linux version.