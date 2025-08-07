The idea is to prevent (or ensure) that specific site cookies are retained (or removed) during the indiscriminate process that occurs during "Delete All Cookies" in the Privacy and Security Section.

As an example. during the purge process of removing all cookies there are specific sites that may remain open in tabs. These may be useful to access on frequent basis but due to removal of their associated cookies, they may require re-submission of credentials.

Oftentimes this process may involve a complicated and time consuming process involving 2-factor authentication using 3rd party authentication apps. If phones are not readily available or if the removal of cookies occurs several time per day, valuable, non-productive time is wasted.

The alternative process without this feature involves the inconvenience and time consuming task of opening Vivaldi settings, locating Privacy and Security, scrolling down to the Saved Cookies, displaying all the cookies, and painstakingly scrolling through each and every site to locate the majority of cookies to delete in order to retain the few desired site cookies...

The implementation of this feature would go a long way in facilitating a quick and easy method to retain desired cookies and/or removing undesirable cookies whenever a delete all cookies event is necessary.