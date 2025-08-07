-
Hey all.
I search for a way to enable always the geolocation for all sites.
At settings there are only 2 options : Block & Question.
Is that possible ?
Thanks.
Pathduck
@Buglocker It's not possible, because it's not possible in Chromium, so it's not possible in any Chromium-based browser.
chrome://settings/content/location- only has Ask or Block.
@Pathduck
Thanks for the direct response.
Pathduck
@Buglocker Now please mark your topic Solved
BBuglocker has marked this topic as solved
