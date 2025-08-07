-
Hello,
I just realised my Vivaldi sync has not been working properly, I have Vivaldi on my desktop PC and laptop. However my laptop is out of sync and my desktop says Upload: Conflict with another client's data occurred, how can I fix this, my desktop is the most up to date one. There is still old deleted bookmarks on my laptop, essentially I want to delete everything on my laptop and replace it with the up to date stuff on my desktop since it is the most up to date.
Hope this makes sense and I hope this can be resolved.
-
@techguy1954
Hi, you can delete the folder Vivaldi in \App Data\Local.
At next start Vivaldi create a new clean folder, delete the default bookmarks if you don't need them and then start sync.
-
Do I delete the folder on my laptop or desktop, the desktop is the one I want to overwrite the laptop with
-
@techguy1954
Ah sorry, the laptop one.
-
@mib2berlin Great I am just trying it, just backed up the bookmarks in case.
-
Not sure if I made a mistake but now my Vivaldi shortcut doesn't work and Vivaldi will not open on my laptop, going to try reinstalling it
-
@techguy1954
No I make a mistake, I am very sorry with deleting the whole Vivaldi folder you delete Vivaldi itself too.
Only User Data should be deleted not the folder Application.
A reinstall will fix this.
-
techguy1954
@mib2berlin That's fine mistakes happen, I didn't loose anything since I was deleting everything anyway. Plus it reset my settings which was nice as I wanted to sort them out. However it does not seem to have fixed the issue. My desktop still says this:
-
@techguy1954
Then reset the remote data on desktop, it delete all data on the sync server.
If you start sync again all is uploaded from your local desktop device to the server.
If you want 110% save on this copy the folder \App Data\Local\Vivaldi\User Data to a save place.
-
Just to confirm I press the reset remote data button?
-
@techguy1954
Yes.
-
@mib2berlin That seems to have fixed it!