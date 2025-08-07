-
The slider is set to 90px and can't be changed. Is this a bug? The tabs are very small; I accidentally closed tabs instead of switching.
How can I change the tab width? It doesn't work on my smartphone or tablet.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Thomas2802
Hi, it work on my Android 15 device, Vivaldi 7.53737.149.
Please always add your Vivaldi, Android version and your device.
@mib2berlin
Android 13, OneUI 5.1.1, Vivaldi 7.5.3737.149 (Tablet)
Android 15, OneUI 7.0 Vivaldi 7.5.3737.149 (Smartphone)
Maybe a Samsung fault? Are there any Samsung users here?
I found it. Disable the FavIcon.
So it's a bug in Vivaldi.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Thomas2802
No bug, if you set tabs as favicons the tab width setting is disabled and tabs have a fixed size.