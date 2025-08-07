-
Ruarí Supporters Vivaldi Team
In today’s snapshot, here are a selection of fixes and a minor update to Chromium.
Click here to see the full blog post
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
I can learn to love Thursday Schnapps too!
minor update to Chromium
Phew, crisis averted
[Search] Suggestions using GET fail if search engine uses POST (VB-117640)
Thanks for this one Simon, looks like it's working again
Has Vivaldi been switched to ESR????
@aplan Vivaldi has been on the ESR channel for years now.
Pesala Ambassador
Thank you for hiding the Notes experiment — it destroyed the formatting of my tables in notes.
MinecrafterM
please fix the bug where on windows when i search for a website in address bar like youtube.com and press enter, it shows youtube.com as a suggestion when i search for just the letter y and it cant be disabled
I'm finding that vivaldi:experiments is redirected to vivaldi:flags, which (apparently) means that I can't do things like enable customizations. I've replicated this in both Windows and Linux snapshots.
@altcode: Thanks!
mib2berlin Soprano
@x-15a2
Hi, just search for "vivaldi" all Vivaldi flags have this in the name.
@mib2berlin: Please try to open vivaldi:experiments using the snapshot release, and see what happens.
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@x-15a2 It's intentional.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/851162
All experiments are now at
chrome://flagsprefixed by "vivaldi-".
All experiments have been reset to default Disabled. Re-enable any experiments you use.
Please try to pay more attention to snapshot discussions, especially if using experimental features.
@pathduck: Thanks, I vaguely remember reading about that in the past
Problem introduced in 7.6.3765.3: double-clicking a word inside an input field (or textarea) now always opens the right-click menu, as if it was double-clicked elsewhere in the page.
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@ender85 Not a bug - it's just the old "Double click to show context menu" experiment that started working
Just disable it in Settings > Mouse.
Workspace rules are breaking up tab stacks in this build.
To reproduce just click on a stack that follows the enclosing workspace rule. On loading the tab that same tab will move outside the stack.
Aaron Translator
[Calendar] Event editor navigation and contrast improvements (VB-117941)
