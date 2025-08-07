Option for Bookmarks bar to show "only on the new tab page". like it will disappear when i search something.
Just like Chrome, please add an option for bookmarks bar.
Only the following features are present :
- ️ Show Bookmark Bar
- Show Bookmar Bar
But need one more option -
- ️ [show only on the new tab page].
For reference, here are the images of how it looks now & if the option gets added.
now :
if the option gets added :
(new)
On Chrome and Brave Browser, the option is available, and I am very accustomed to this feature.
Please consider adding the option,
Thanks.
mib2berlin Soprano
@yrlvsssh
Hi, we have this request since 2018 and it got only 78 user votes.
It's not even tagged as NICE TO HAVE from the Vivaldi team.
Upvote in the first post with the like button if you like.
There are some mods and hints in the thread.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/29930/show-the-bookmarks-bar-only-on-new-tabs