-
Pesala Ambassador
I didn’t notice this search field before on the right of my blog.
Is it a new feature, or have I inadvertently changed a setting?
-
WerewolfAX Supporters
Hmm, I don't see it on mine (with "Magazine"-Layout).
Is this maybe a widget or part of a Widget?
Have you checked in the backend: Appearance -> Widgets?
If it's not there, it could be a theme-based setting also. Maybe you can change it with “Customize” then. The themes usually provide a lot of settings too, maybe there is one for search-field in the sidebar-theme.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@WerewolfAX It is hopelessly complex to find my way around in the Theme editor. I see nothing related to the blog search. I use the Classic Theme.
-
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@Pesala They're just widgets, and can be customized.
Every theme has a different setup of widgets and their location so that's something you'll have to learn.
https://wordpress.org/documentation/article/block-based-widgets-editor/
I believe Vivaldi Blogs only have the block-based widget editor, which kinda sucks for people used to WP, but for new users it might be more user-friendly.