RollerBlade
I have a vps-hosted vless+reality VPN (213.165.93.0/24) and Vivaldi sync isn't working with VPN turned on both on my Mac and my Android:
All other apps work fine on both OSs with VPN. Even Vivaldi itself allows me to browse, all works just fine, except the sync feature.
As soon as I disable the VPN, sync works fine.
I can ping bifrost.vivaldi.com:
ping -c 1 bifrost.vivaldi.com PING bifrost.vivaldi.com (31.209.137.10): 56 data bytes 64 bytes from 31.209.137.10: icmp_seq=0 ttl=65 time=0.308 ms --- bifrost.vivaldi.com ping statistics --- 1 packets transmitted, 1 packets received, 0.0% packet loss round-trip min/avg/max/stddev = 0.308/0.308/0.308/0.000 ms
But the traceroute shows only one hop:
traceroute -I bifrost.vivaldi.com traceroute to bifrost.vivaldi.com (31.209.137.10), 65 hops max, 48 byte packets 1 bifrost.vivaldi.com (31.209.137.10) 0.404 ms ! 0.224 ms ! 0.133 ms !
Anybody have an idea what might be causing my account not to sync? I go to log in, and the little thing just keeps spinning that says it's connecting to the sync. It never seems to resolve. I've uninstalled the app, reinstalled, and used Clean My Mac, and it still doesn't seem to do anything.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@Rossba An uninstall does nothing, the application is solid. How long has this been going on? Are you behind a Firewall, are you using a proxy or VPN? Can you ping https://bifrost.vivaldi.com?
@luetage that might be the issue. I can bifrost.vivaldi.com took too long to respond.
Try:
Checking the connection
Checking the proxy and the firewall
ERR_TIMED_OUT
Broken Sync can have some causes.
- Block by company/organisation gateway/firewall
- Block by Internet Service Provider
- Use of VPN extension or/and proxy
- Blocking of stream.vivaldi.net
- Broken TLS
- Problems with tls13-kyber cipher
- Issue with network MTU
- Fragmentation of packets
- Block of ICMP
@luetage things might be hindered by my workplace's network. Does anyone know of a way around this?
luetage Supporters Soprano
@Rossba Talk to your system administrator, perhaps the port Vivaldi Sync wants to use is blocked.