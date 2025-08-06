I have a vps-hosted vless+reality VPN (213.165.93.0/24) and Vivaldi sync isn't working with VPN turned on both on my Mac and my Android:



All other apps work fine on both OSs with VPN. Even Vivaldi itself allows me to browse, all works just fine, except the sync feature.

As soon as I disable the VPN, sync works fine.

I can ping bifrost.vivaldi.com:

ping -c 1 bifrost.vivaldi.com PING bifrost.vivaldi.com (31.209.137.10): 56 data bytes 64 bytes from 31.209.137.10: icmp_seq=0 ttl=65 time=0.308 ms --- bifrost.vivaldi.com ping statistics --- 1 packets transmitted, 1 packets received, 0.0% packet loss round-trip min/avg/max/stddev = 0.308/0.308/0.308/0.000 ms

But the traceroute shows only one hop: