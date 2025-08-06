-
Today my Vivaldi crashed (it crashes a lot), and after restart ALL my open tabs are gone, in every workspace. The workspaces are still there, but completely empty.
How can I restore my tabs?
Where and how are they stored, so I could look in my backups for it?
Thank you!
-
luetage Supporters Soprano
@VUsr When using workspaces you need to enable automatic session backup in the sessions panel, then it’s easy to restore everything. Your tabs could still be in the trash can, try to restore them from there. Should you have system backups of your Vivaldi profile, you should be able to restore from the last session file.
-