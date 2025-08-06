-
If I clear history in Vivaldi, I can open the access the site but the problem is back the next day. There is no issue with this when accessing the site in other browsers. This problem surfaced about a week ago.
yngve Vivaldi Team
@strent IMO This is almost certainly caused by some security software.
See https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/852222
There are a lot of ways that intermediates can break a connection, especially if they don't support the protocol.
ERR_HTTP2_PROTOCOL_ERROR is a general protocol error that can happen for a number of reasons, almost always a corrupted stream of data.
Since it is unlikely that Vivaldi's implementation is broken (since it is the same as Chromiums), and also unlikely that a major website is using a broken implementation, the most likely cause is some kind of intermediate "security" software or proxy.