@ strent IMO This is almost certainly caused by some security software.

See https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/852222

There are a lot of ways that intermediates can break a connection, especially if they don't support the protocol.

ERR_HTTP2_PROTOCOL_ERROR is a general protocol error that can happen for a number of reasons, almost always a corrupted stream of data.

Since it is unlikely that Vivaldi's implementation is broken (since it is the same as Chromiums), and also unlikely that a major website is using a broken implementation, the most likely cause is some kind of intermediate "security" software or proxy.