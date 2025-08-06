-
I have used Vivaldi for about 2-3 months and it's the best so far in every aspect (mostly UX and time optimization IMO). But the lack of proper sync (workspaces, browser settings and UI) is driving me nuts.
I'm sure a vast majority of Vivaldi users need this feature as we have different devices for personal/work use, or we all use 1 PC and 1 smartphone, at least. And it's a little bit ridiculous how tedious this sync process is as of today. Browsers like Microsoft Edge do this literally perfectly, maybe you can take it as a good reference for implementing it (?). With that setting, Vivaldi would undoubtedly be the BEST browser ever.
Thanks in advance!
-
Pesala Ambassador
@eyesac It will probably never happen. With 3.5 million users (not all using sync, admittedly), the load on Vivaldi’s servers would be too great. They add more settings from time to time.
See
vivaldi:sync-internalsfor a long list of settings that are not yet synced.
Welcome to the Community. Here are a few links for your bookmarks that you may find useful:
-
Pretty sad... I hope it's implemented some day soon. Thanks for your reply.
-
PPathduck moved this topic from Community & Services Feature Requests