Hi everyone. I do my best (with Vivaldi's help, of course) to stay current in Snap & Stable versions.
And I know it's helpful to include the version information in the user profile.
The problem is that it becomes a PITA changing it manually each time so I'm wondering if there is a way to automate the process, either built into Vivaldi or as some kind of shortcut or....
Anyone have any ideas or instructions or sources or steps to help in this regard? TIA
@janrif said in Automating Vivaldi Version update in user profile?:
Anyone have any ideas or instructions or sources or steps to help in this regard?
Why update with your eyes closed?
The browser constantly brings a bunch of bugs even in stable releases. At least you can read the complaints about the new version first, and then decide whether to update or not.
To the point - Settings / Quick commands / Create a chain of commands / select "Check for update" / Display the icon on any panel.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@janrif This would be a bit convoluted to completely automate it, since Vivaldi doesn’t put their own version info in the user agent any longer. It suffices to put
latest stableor
latest snapshotin your signature alongside OS info, then it’s clear what you are using anyway. No need to make it more complicated.
@bryk Thanks for the resource and advise. Much appreciated. This is only important to me bc when I post, I will inevitably be told that the problem is cured in another version. Just trying to be helpful to helpers. Have a nice day / eve.
@bryk said in Automating Vivaldi Version update in user profile?:
Settings / Quick commands / Create a chain of commands / select "Check for update" / Display the icon on any panel.
Hi again, @bryk. I got so far as "Check for update" but it didn't allow for parameter (anything after /) and there was no command I could find to display, etc. etc. etc. No doubt, I am missing something. But what is it?
Pesala Ambassador
@janrif It only takes two clicks. If you show the version displayed in your Status Bar, you can copy it from there and paste it into your forum profile.
Some users use multiple versions, e.g. I use both Stable and Snapshot versions. The Snapshot is my default browser, so I show that in my forum profile.
Sometimes I forget, but it might be annoying if the Stable version automatically got added to my forum profile.
@Pesala said in Automating Vivaldi Version update in user profile?:
It only takes two clicks. If you show the version displayed in your Status Bar, you can copy it from there and paste it into your forum profile.
Sorry, @Pesala, user still learning here. Can't figure out how to show version display in my status bar. TIA
Folgore101 Patron Translator
@janrif Go to V → Settings and in the search field enter and put a check mark on "Show Browser Version on Status Bar".
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@Folgore101 said in Automating Vivaldi Version update in user profile?:
Go to V → Settings and in the search field enter
Or, enter "biscuit" which is the name of the little pooch:
https://vivaldi.com/team/
Then it's three clicks to just select the text and paste it like so:
Vivaldi 7.6.3765.3 / Chrome 138.0.7204.173
Alternatively, just open Help > About and click the "Copy" icon next to the version. Or copy + paste the whole thing, no need to make a screenshot, it's just plain text:
Vivaldi 7.6.3765.3 (Official Build) (64-bit) Revision 6825bc0b12383e497182c15727c63635b96ba66c OS Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.6093)
Just make it a habit to paste the browser version when you're asking for help.
It not only helps others help you, it's the polite thing to do (so we don't have to ask).
Also: Make sure to specify if it's Stable or Snapshot, as that matters a lot to understand where the problem might lie.
IMO that's enough. No need to constantly fiddle with your forum signature, and forgetting, and having outdated info there. I'll be honest: I think having the version in the signature is a waste, people just forget to update and then it's pointless. I basically ignore forum signatures.
Thanks @Folgore101. Very cute....all the little Vivaldi Easter Eggs.
@Pathduck said in Automating Vivaldi Version update in user profile?:
Then it's three clicks to just select the text and paste it like so:
Vivaldi 7.6.3765.3 / Chrome 138.0.7204.173
Thanks, @Pathduck @Folgore101 @Pesala @luetage How many more Vivaldi gems are hidden under Vivaldi's hood? Very Cool !! Love it!
Vivaldi 7.5.3735.58 / Chrome 138.0.7204.188 Stable
@Pesala said in Automating Vivaldi Version update in user profile?:
It only takes two clicks. If you show the version displayed in your Status Bar,
Got it, @Pesala. Very neat. Thanks much.