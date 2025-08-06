@ Folgore101 said in Automating Vivaldi Version update in user profile?:

Go to V → Settings and in the search field enter

Or, enter "biscuit" which is the name of the little pooch:

https://vivaldi.com/team/

Then it's three clicks to just select the text and paste it like so:

Vivaldi 7.6.3765.3 / Chrome 138.0.7204.173

Alternatively, just open Help > About and click the "Copy" icon next to the version. Or copy + paste the whole thing, no need to make a screenshot, it's just plain text:

Vivaldi 7.6.3765.3 (Official Build) (64-bit) Revision 6825bc0b12383e497182c15727c63635b96ba66c OS Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.6093)

Just make it a habit to paste the browser version when you're asking for help.

It not only helps others help you, it's the polite thing to do (so we don't have to ask).

Also: Make sure to specify if it's Stable or Snapshot, as that matters a lot to understand where the problem might lie.

IMO that's enough. No need to constantly fiddle with your forum signature, and forgetting, and having outdated info there. I'll be honest: I think having the version in the signature is a waste, people just forget to update and then it's pointless. I basically ignore forum signatures.