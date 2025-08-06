I have the following problem which consistently happens to me when opening a stored session with lots of tab groups:

Some of the tab groups appear in the "default Workspaces" folder as can be seen in the following screenshot:

the rest shows up in a new workspace titled "Restored workspace"

I then have to move everything from the "default" to the "Restored workspace" workspace.

Can anybod confirm this behaviour ? Should I report is as a bug ?