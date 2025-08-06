Bug when opening a stored session: Tabbed Stacks appear splitted between a workspace named "Restored workspace" and the "default workspace" window
I have the following problem which consistently happens to me when opening a stored session with lots of tab groups:
Some of the tab groups appear in the "default Workspaces" folder as can be seen in the following screenshot:
the rest shows up in a new workspace titled "Restored workspace"
I then have to move everything from the "default" to the "Restored workspace" workspace.
Can anybod confirm this behaviour ? Should I report is as a bug ?