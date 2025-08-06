-
Neither Bitdefender or Nordvpn support Vivaldi to detect phishing pages. You can run checks on this website
https://www.amtso.org/security-features-check/
I cannot daily drive Vivaldi knowing this, I doubt a lot of antivirus companies support Vivaldi at this stage (hopefully soon though because look at Brave).
At the moment, it would be ridiculous for anyone to proceed with today's cyber threat landscape with Vivaldi browser. This needs to be addressed ASAP! It is based on Chromium so support should come naturally and fast! come on!
I doubt a lot of antivirus companies support Vivaldi at this stage
Oh will you look at that:
TravellinBob
I suspect the overwhelming majority of Vivaldi users happily use it as their daily driver with absolutely no problems. I know I do. Perfectly happy with it.
You're in the minority here, my friend.