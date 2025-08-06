Right now, two columns with 3 tab(s) / stacks fit on the screen. Scrolling vertically reveals next 2 tabs / stacks and requires us to scroll the longer edge of the tab rectangle. Dragging horizontally closes tabs / stack.

I think it's exactly the other way than what it should be for more efficient navigation.

It would be better if there was multiple columns with 3 tabs / stacks rather then 2 columns with multiple tabs / stacks. Scrolling tiles horizontally would then reveal 3 rather than only 2 next (previous) tabs / stacks and would require us to scroll only the shorter length of tab rectangle. Dragging vertically to close tabs / stacks would be more consistent with how drag trashing items generally works on Android.

Current layout is simply inefficient for navigation and re-ordering / drag and drop stacking tabs. I've tried list view, but that wasn't very nice either at this point in time.

Flipping the layout makes sense to me. What do you think?