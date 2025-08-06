It would be great if grouped tabs would sync and be displayed the same way normal grouped tabs are displayed in the Windows and Tabs panel instead of being shown as one big long list.

For example the image below shows my synced tabs from my phone. The highlighted (i.e. the pages in the red box) are in a group named "News" on my phone but in the Synced Tabs list on my desktop they are shown as separate tabs and there is no indication these tabs are grouped.

I would love it if instead of being displayed as one big list it displayed something like this:

