glvandenburg
We have a problem with the notification
is there an solution?????
luetage Supporters Soprano
@glvandenburg See https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/553168, there is no solution.
@glvandenburg, your mail account, as a new user isn't active. Vivaldi mail is a plus service for users which has archived a certain reputacion. Depending on your activity (forum, Vivaldi Social, blog, sync, etc) it will be activated for you in some weeks.
This was made this way some times ago, because of spam and users which abused this service only creating an account for the mail, without being an user of Vivaldi.
Sorry for the inconvenience.