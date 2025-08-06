-
Sorry, I have read the page about syncing, but I do not get it.
I have 2 laptops and I only want them to work on identic settings, bookmarks, etc. Am I correct to think that this is sync functionality?
I have created the sync password, synced settings from one laptop to the server. Now, on the other laptop, I have entered the sync password, it again sent and received sync settings to/from the server. (Nothing has changed, my browser settings did not change.) I do not get it. This time I only needed to receive the settings. Did it actually overwrite the previously sent settings in the server which were received from the first laptop? How do I control what I send and receive?
Also, that sync key functionality is very confusing. It sounds like it is just the same as password, but generated by a script. The explanation should be way clearer IMO
Also, there is a section for syncing user profile. It is not clear how it is different from syncing settings in the profile. And it says that for that you need separate accounts. Confuses me even more...
Sorry, I really want to start using Vivaldi, it seems a very capable browser. But this supposedly simple thing just drives me crazy.
@ZygD
Hi and welcome to the forum.
Not all settings are synced, themes, customized shortcuts, sessions and much more neither.
Vivaldi has hundreds of settings and customize options so the sync system is always a work in progress.
You can try to copy the file Preferences in your user profile over from the system you had changed the most settings.
The path to the profile is published in File > Help > About