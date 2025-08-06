-
rhartmannh
In Vivaldi, the Bitwarden Extension doesn't connect to my self hosted Bitwarden (Vaultwarden) instance ("failed to fetch"). Vivaldi runs on a MacBook, Vaultwarden on a Linux server within my local network.
Meanwhile, on the same MacBook the extension works well with Safari, Firefox, and Chrome. My Linux and Windows laptops' browsers are also not complaining.
Are there any experiences with such an installation, Vivaldi on Mac connecting to a Vaultwarden instance? How can I get to Vivaldi's log information in order to understand the problem?