Hi all,

I am having trouble with the 'default application' for Vivaldi. Each time I close down the application, it resets my default browser back to Google Chrome/Edge. I have gone in and changed all of the file types and link types to Vivaldi however this does not fix the issue.

Each time I load the application the popup to make Vivaldi my default browser reappears.

Below are my PC specs, if this is of assistance - I have faced similar issues with Adobe and think it may be my hardware.

OS Name: Microsoft Windows 11 Business

OS Version: 10.0.26100 N/A Build 26100

OS Manufacturer: Microsoft Corporation

OS Configuration: Standalone Workstation

OS Build Type: Multiprocessor Free

System Manufacturer: Microsoft Corporation

System Model: Microsoft Surface Laptop, 7th Edition

System Type: ARM64-based PC

Processor(s): 1 Processor(s) Installed.

[01]: ARMv8 (64-bit) Family 8 Model 1 Revision 201 Qualcomm Technologies Inc ~3417 Mhz

BIOS Version: Microsoft Corporation 175.77.235, 11/03/2025

Total Physical Memory: 15,985 MB

Virtual Memory: Max Size: 54,897 MB

Hyper-V Requirements: A hypervisor has been detected. Features required for Hyper-V will not be displayed.