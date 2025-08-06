-
MStapleton
Hi all,
I am having trouble with the 'default application' for Vivaldi. Each time I close down the application, it resets my default browser back to Google Chrome/Edge. I have gone in and changed all of the file types and link types to Vivaldi however this does not fix the issue.
Each time I load the application the popup to make Vivaldi my default browser reappears.
Below are my PC specs, if this is of assistance - I have faced similar issues with Adobe and think it may be my hardware.
OS Name: Microsoft Windows 11 Business
OS Version: 10.0.26100 N/A Build 26100
OS Manufacturer: Microsoft Corporation
OS Configuration: Standalone Workstation
OS Build Type: Multiprocessor Free
System Manufacturer: Microsoft Corporation
System Model: Microsoft Surface Laptop, 7th Edition
System Type: ARM64-based PC
Processor(s): 1 Processor(s) Installed.
[01]: ARMv8 (64-bit) Family 8 Model 1 Revision 201 Qualcomm Technologies Inc ~3417 Mhz
BIOS Version: Microsoft Corporation 175.77.235, 11/03/2025
Total Physical Memory: 15,985 MB
Virtual Memory: Max Size: 54,897 MB
Hyper-V Requirements: A hypervisor has been detected. Features required for Hyper-V will not be displayed.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@MStapleton Have you tried logging in as an Administrator?
-
@MStapleton, in Windows isn't enough to set Vivaldi as default in the Vivaldi settings, you must do it also in the Windows default apps setting by Links, at the bottom of the default app list (https, http, .htm, ftp, PDF...etc.), substitute there in all where appears EDGE or Chrome by Vivaldi (it's a long list and somewhat annoying to set). Only this way Vivaldi become the browser by default.
The other way is desinstalar Chrome and also EDGE (last only possible by users in the EU).