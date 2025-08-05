Consider the following related settings:

"Two-Level" Tab Stacking

"Top" Tab Bar Position

New Tab Position "As Tab Stack with Related Tab"

I browse a lot of link lists (e.g. news, blogs, forums) by middle-clicking (open in new tab in background) relevant articles and opening them in a new tab one by one before close the list and read the new tabs.

Problem: It always bothers me that the first link I middle-click makes the page jump down as the second level appears in the tab bar.

Solution: The page should automatically jump/scroll up by the same amount of pixels the second tab level is high, so the page remains static.