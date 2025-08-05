-
Consider the following related settings:
- "Two-Level" Tab Stacking
- "Top" Tab Bar Position
- New Tab Position "As Tab Stack with Related Tab"
I browse a lot of link lists (e.g. news, blogs, forums) by middle-clicking (open in new tab in background) relevant articles and opening them in a new tab one by one before close the list and read the new tabs.
Problem: It always bothers me that the first link I middle-click makes the page jump down as the second level appears in the tab bar.
Solution: The page should automatically jump/scroll up by the same amount of pixels the second tab level is high, so the page remains static.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@Redsandro Do you see that padlock icon on the right of the second row of tabs in a stack? Click it to lock the second row.
-
Thanks for pointing this out, I'm seeing the same issue. That slight jump when the second tab level appears can be pretty distracting, especially when going through a lot of links. A scroll compensation, like you suggested, sounds like a clean fix. Hope the devs consider it.