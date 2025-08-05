-
Hello,
I want to delete all saved passwords on vivaldi android, in the hope, that this will finally let my native password manager work as expected.
However, I was not able to delete the passwords on my android device. Deleting them by hand is impossible, as there are more then 700 entries.
Please someone tell me how to actually do this
Thanks in advance and kind regards
Andreas
mib2berlin Soprano
@AndiLeni
Hi, you can't in Vivaldi, wipe Vivaldi and reinstall is the only way to do this on Android.
If you use a desktop install and sync it is possible to delete all passwords there, sync remove them from the mobile install.
@mib2berlin
Thanks for your answer!
I tried the sync option without success
On desktop there are no passwords left, but after syncing the passwords are still on my phone.
Is there a guide which steps have to be done in which order?
mib2berlin Soprano
@AndiLeni
Hm, something is wrong with the sync system.
I deleted some older passwords on the desktop but it is not synced to my mobile.
Maybe other users can test this, this would be an annoying bug.
@mib2berlin
This is the same behavior I encountered.
Thanks for trying!