@ RoshoffaLandrynk Sounds to me you did something wonky, for instance having a Standalone install in Program Files and then having run it with Administrator. Difficult to say exactly what you've done.

The All Users install goes in Program Files, but the user profile folders go in AppData where the user actually has write permission. All Users installs need Administrator elevation through UAC to update the browser.

The Per User install goes in AppData as well so the user always has write permissions there. The Per User installer allows users to select the target folder, which could mean users could install it in Program Files but this is a Very Bad Idea.

The Standalone install can be installed anywhere, but obviously trying to install a Standalone in a protected folder like Program Files is bound to create problems, for one thing the browser won't be able to write to its own profile folder and will refuse to start.