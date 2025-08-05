-
RoshoffaLandrynk
Hi All,
I have issue after each update for new vivaldi version.
Actual I have Vivaldi.7.4.3684.55.x64 and it works good. But whe I try to update it to new version - each started with Vivaldi.7.5......... - browser can not be opened (no window, anything..).
I have laptop DellG15 with AMD RYzen 5000 graphic card, and external graphic card nVidia Geforce RTX.
When I try open on each graphics configuration - it's the same problem.
Anyone have the same issue?
How to repait that? It's possible or I need to change the browser for other one (I don't want to do this )?
Edit:
Standalone version is working, but this is no solution which I need to implement
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@RoshoffaLandrynk
Hi, did you downgrade at some point?
If yes your user profile is maybe broken for 7.5, delete the profile folder "Default" in the standalone install and copy the same folder from your installed version over to the standalone install.
If it not start either your profile is corrupted.
Depends on you use sync and your workflow it can take some work "fix" this.
-
RoshoffaLandrynk
OK, problem solved, but it's very strange.
Below steps which I tried. Last point is the solution of this issue.
-
@mib2berlin I tried to downgrade before, but it was not possible because of instalator.
-
@mib2berlin I copied my profile from "Default" instalation to the "Standalone" and everything was working.
-
I removed "Default" Vivaldi with all user data and profile and install clean instalation with newest version - FOR ALL USERS. Aplication still don't wanted to open (I don't copy data with my profile).
-
[Solution] I removed again instalation of Vivaldi and instal ONLY FOR LOCAL USER (not for all) and everything is WORKING!
I also copied data from my previous profile with all data and it's still working.
In this way problem is solved.
-
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@RoshoffaLandrynk
Nice.
Update a Vivaldi install have issues with an all user install, iirc you would need to update as admin.
-
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@RoshoffaLandrynk Sounds to me you did something wonky, for instance having a Standalone install in Program Files and then having run it with Administrator. Difficult to say exactly what you've done.
The All Users install goes in Program Files, but the user profile folders go in AppData where the user actually has write permission. All Users installs need Administrator elevation through UAC to update the browser.
The Per User install goes in AppData as well so the user always has write permissions there. The Per User installer allows users to select the target folder, which could mean users could install it in Program Files but this is a Very Bad Idea.
The Standalone install can be installed anywhere, but obviously trying to install a Standalone in a protected folder like Program Files is bound to create problems, for one thing the browser won't be able to write to its own profile folder and will refuse to start.
-
RoshoffaLandrynk
@mib2berlin @Pathduck
Concerning the update - always work fine with automaticly update and everything worked before. I always mark in properities to run as administrator Vivaldi.
Concerning "Standalone" instalation (let say USB instalation) I install it on the desktop, so not in the same directory as Standard instalation.
I always run instalator as Administrator, also my user have admin status.
As you said @Pathduck, it's possible that this is issue with admin permissions to the Program Files folder. But it was first time when I have problem with update and instalation.
fyi - I'm using Windows 11
-
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@RoshoffaLandrynk said in Vivaldi versions Vivaldi.7.5 are not working on my desktop.:
I always mark in properities to run as administrator Vivaldi
I always run instalator as Administrator, also my user have admin status.
Don't do that, just stop. You're doing it wrong.
No browser needs to be run as Administrator and it's a Very Bad Idea for security. Browsers write their profile data to AppData where users have write permission.
The installer will prompt through UAC if Administrator is needed, i.e. if installing as All Users to Program Files. That's the only time the installer needs admin privilege.
Some people disable UAC in Windows. Also a Very Bad Idea.