Yesterday I discovered the "Paypal Honey: Automatic Coupons & Cash Back" extension was present on my linux Vivaldi (7.5.3735.54 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)) being used on Gentoo Linux.

I am extremely concerned about how and why this happened. I have not recently installed any extensions or given any authorization to any popup soliciting permission to install an extension.

Honey is currently under heavy litigation after it was discovered they are stealing commissions from referral links from content creators. This video discusses the controversy from a legal perspective. I'm someone who follows and supports content creators and have used content creator referral links to support the channels, so although I have never used Honey myself, I am nevertheless utterly disgusted by it. Automatically stealing from small creators who are trying to just get by while sharing their passions with us, absolutely vile.

So imagine my absolute horror seeing it mysteriously appear on my browser on my Linux system.

I am trying to figure out how this could have possibly happened.