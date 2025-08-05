I'm finding that pages from my recent history are often not turning up in the Address Bar.

e.g. I listened to or bought an album on Bandcamp recently. I type the artist name into the address bar and all I get are one recent History item (from Discogs) and four Google search suggestions.

In settings I have Bookmarks, Bookmark Nicknames, Search Suggestions, Search History and History all ticked. And I increased the Drop-Down Maximum Size to 20, but it only shows me those 5 items.

If I type Cmd-Y and search my History, the Bandcamp pages and other results come up immediately.

Needless to say, this is impeding my workflow.

I'm using 7.5.3735.58 (Stable channel) (arm64) on macOS 12.7.6 - but I'm pretty sure this is happening in Windows, also with the latest desktop version.