leanderlindahl Supporters
When I use Vivaldi I always get stuck when trying to add a bookmark. I would intuitively want to "drag" the url by grapping the lock pad icon in the address bar and drag into the right folder and position among my bookmarks. But then panel always closes while IU'm performing the drag operation. So I can't add bookmarks other than randomly having them placed at the bottom of the bookmarks list and then having to open the panel, scroll down, find it and put it where it belongs.
So that's four or five clicks and gestures instead of one.
@leanderlindahl Make sure the Bookmarks Panel is not set to Floating.
A more efficient method is to use Add Active Tab on the Bookmark Bar Folder Context Menu.
mib2berlin Soprano
@leanderlindahl
Hi. work fine for me on Vivaldi 7.5.3735.58, Opensuse Linux and Windows 10.
Please, always add your Vivaldi, OS version.
@mib2berlin Yes, of course you're right. (I hate it myself when people omit that.
)
I'm on MacOS 15.5, Vivaldi 7.5.3735.58 (Stable channel) (arm64)
Wohoo! Problem solved. It was the floating thing... Now it works just like I would expect and like to have it.
@leanderlindahl Tip: To mark a thread as resolved (to save time for others):
- Edit the first post
- Open the dropdown on the Submit button and click the radio button saying Ask As Question
- Submit the post again
- Select the three dot vertical menu of the post that resolves the question
- Select the checkmark saying Mark as Correct
@Pesala
Man, that was a lot of fiddling... not super intuitive... But it's done.
@leanderlindahl Thanks for doing that. It saves helpers from opening the thread, or quickly helps users with the same problem by showing the solution at the top of the thread.