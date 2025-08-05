When I use Vivaldi I always get stuck when trying to add a bookmark. I would intuitively want to "drag" the url by grapping the lock pad icon in the address bar and drag into the right folder and position among my bookmarks. But then panel always closes while IU'm performing the drag operation. So I can't add bookmarks other than randomly having them placed at the bottom of the bookmarks list and then having to open the panel, scroll down, find it and put it where it belongs.

So that's four or five clicks and gestures instead of one.