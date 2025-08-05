-
I though hyperlink Auditing only speculates possible link clicks by user and preloads them.
Am I wrong?
An extension says google actually knows which
Does other websites do this too of hyperlink auditing not disabled(in any browser) or is hyperlink Auditing something more to it.
-
tarquin Vivaldi Team
Hyperlink auditing is not related to preloading web pages. Hyperlink auditing is where, if you click a link, it sends a HTTP request to an unrelated third server (normally not the website you are on, and not the website the link going to), to say "the user clicked this link". It is used for measuring whether a link has been seen and used. Most often this is seen in "conversion" measurement of adverts; to see if the advert campaign is working. It can also be used by websites to measure whether the website navigation works effectively.
On its own, hyperlink auditing is not privacy invasive, and actually is very important for websites to earn money from sponsorship deals; without some kind of auditing, when you click an advert, there is nothing to say to the ad service provider that ads were clicked on the website, so the ad service provider will not pay the website owner anything at all. All it does is say "this link got clicked". But it can be used as part of behavioural tracking, depending on who is providing the advert, and what kinds of monitoring and profiling they do. There are loads of other ways that click auditing can be done, such as redirecting via a third party server, hyperlink auditing just simplifies a lot of it.
-
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@tarquin Isn't it a bit misleading to say it only blocks "Hyperlink Auditing"?
Vivaldi clearly blocks HTTP PING requests, not related to actually clicking a link.
Which of course is fine, as HTTP PING has no useful function apart from tracking and that's all it's used for.
Example on this page, it uses HTTP PINGs for tracking:
https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cp8zlwd3e42o
Requests are going to:
https://tpsc-ew1.doubleverify.com/event.png
These are triggered by the site and blocked by Vivaldi regardless of of whether a link is clicked.
This can easily be seen by opening that BBC link with any ad/tracker blocker disabled and looking at blocked network requests.
So it's not strictly the same as:
https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/HTML/Reference/Elements/a#ping
However, to avoid confusing users more than necessary, it might be good to stay with the scary-sounding "Hyperlink Audit Tracking" instead of "Block HTTP PING"
-
@tarquin great insight, beautiful and easy explanation . Thanks