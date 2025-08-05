Hyperlink auditing is not related to preloading web pages. Hyperlink auditing is where, if you click a link, it sends a HTTP request to an unrelated third server (normally not the website you are on, and not the website the link going to), to say "the user clicked this link". It is used for measuring whether a link has been seen and used. Most often this is seen in "conversion" measurement of adverts; to see if the advert campaign is working. It can also be used by websites to measure whether the website navigation works effectively.

On its own, hyperlink auditing is not privacy invasive, and actually is very important for websites to earn money from sponsorship deals; without some kind of auditing, when you click an advert, there is nothing to say to the ad service provider that ads were clicked on the website, so the ad service provider will not pay the website owner anything at all. All it does is say "this link got clicked". But it can be used as part of behavioural tracking, depending on who is providing the advert, and what kinds of monitoring and profiling they do. There are loads of other ways that click auditing can be done, such as redirecting via a third party server, hyperlink auditing just simplifies a lot of it.