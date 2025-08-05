-
This is a feature whose absence personally bugs me. I am a laptop user so zooming in using trackpad really throws the browser zoom off since I can't see the default and the trackpad pinch zoom is very sensitive as well.
Kindly add the feature where I can set the browser zoom easily instead of going to settings for it.
I would love to work on the feature if possible although I have never worked on a browser before.
Pesala Ambassador
@rushiljalal The zoom slider is on the Status Bar. You can customise the toolbars to move it to the Address Bar, top right, if you wish. Right-click on a toolbar to customise it.
To get this compact view, in Settings, Appearance, select:Use Buttons in Range Controls
The Webpage Zoom does not exist in settings. Only the default webpage zoom is shown there, but it does not fix the page zoom, except for new tabs.
