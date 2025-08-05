When use windows and tabs sidebar to move standalone tab into pinned tab stack will unpin the target tab stack.
You can easily reproduce the bug as the following steps.
- Make a pinned tab stack
- Make a standalone tab
- Open windows and tabs sidebar
- Drag the standalone tab into the pinned tab stack
- You can see the standalone tab has already moved into the tab stack but the tab stack unpinned.
In the step 5, I wish to remain the pinned state as original? This is a bug or a feature?
Pesala Ambassador
@cmlchen What happens here is that the pinned tabs in the stack remain pinned, and the tab moved into the stack remains unpinned, as expected.
So the pinned state belongs to the tab not the entire tab stack? But the context menu is strange.
- The context menu can ONLY change the pinned state for standalone tabs or tab stack.
- There is no way to change the pinned state for the tab inside the tab stack.
- There is no difference between inside pinned or unpinned tab inside the tab stack.
As a user, I think the pinned state is only valid in the first level tab container. At least a tab stack should have a pinned state isolated from the inner tabs of the tab stack.
Pesala Ambassador
@cmlchen Try using Accordion Tab Stacks.
There is some buggy behaviour here with the context menu. I suspect that it is still work in progress after recent changes to the Tab Context Menu.
Shortcuts may work better for you. I use Shift+P for Pin/Unpin.