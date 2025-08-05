-
Hello,
I need help.
I had HUNDREDS of pages in different Workspaces. I had to install Vivaldi on another computer but I didn't realize they wouldn't be sync'ed! I do have access to the drive where the Vivaldi with all the Workspaces was (Program files, user/appdata/ , Windows, etc...)
Can anyone tell me which files or folders I have to copy from the old Vivaldi to the new one so I can recover my hundreds of pages of Workspaces? It has to be saved locally somewhere, I just can't find where.
Many thanks!
mib2berlin Soprano
@tegehel
Hi, you can try to delete the folder Sessions in your user profile on your new system and copy this folder and the file Preferences over from your old system/drive.
Simply copy over the existing folder mess up the session files.
The path to the profile is published in File > Help > About
EDIT: The existing tabs/workspaces on the new system gets lost!
@mib2berlin Thank you! You saved me trying to remember 852 tabs in 7 different workspaces!
I raise a glass to you! Cheerioh!