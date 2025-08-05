Hello,

I need help.

I had HUNDREDS of pages in different Workspaces. I had to install Vivaldi on another computer but I didn't realize they wouldn't be sync'ed! I do have access to the drive where the Vivaldi with all the Workspaces was (Program files, user/appdata/ , Windows, etc...)

Can anyone tell me which files or folders I have to copy from the old Vivaldi to the new one so I can recover my hundreds of pages of Workspaces? It has to be saved locally somewhere, I just can't find where.

Many thanks!