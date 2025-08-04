-
I would like to request the addition of a "Browser Lock" feature that activates when the browser is closed or left idle for a specified period. This feature would require a PIN or password to unlock the browser, enhancing security and privacy.
Feature Details:
Enable Browser Lock: Toggle switch in settings.
Set Up PIN/Password: Option to set a PIN or password.
Configure Idle Time: Specify the idle time duration for automatic lock.
Lock on Close: Browser locks immediately when closed.
Benefits:
Enhanced security and privacy.
Prevents unauthorized access to browsing data.
Pesala Ambassador
@Hammuul This feature is already part of Windows.
Windows Key + L will lock the screen and require you to sign in with the Log on password.
@Pesala I would like to lock just the browser, not the entire computer. This would be a handy feature to have with multiple users or when the computer is briefly unattended.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Hammuul
Hi we have an old request with many user votes but the Vivaldi team tagged it as
WILL NOT DO.
You can read through the thread but on page 7 is a statement from a Vivaldi team member.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/24238/master-password-protected-mode-to-protect-your-profile