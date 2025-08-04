Hi. Relatively new to Vivaldi and loving it. I need to "format" an instance of the browser meaning the dimensions, turning off toolbars and stuff and optionally turning on/off the address bar only.

I use it for a special case streaming content from my PC. I don't want the default browser to work this way but I'd prefer not to have to set everything every time I need it.

I can't quite determine what is a session, what is a workspace, etc. There was a mention of copying the Default folder which I assumed contained the settings but I don't know how to select my copy.

Is this possible and what is the best way to handle it?