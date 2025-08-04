-
Hi. Relatively new to Vivaldi and loving it. I need to "format" an instance of the browser meaning the dimensions, turning off toolbars and stuff and optionally turning on/off the address bar only.
I use it for a special case streaming content from my PC. I don't want the default browser to work this way but I'd prefer not to have to set everything every time I need it.
I can't quite determine what is a session, what is a workspace, etc. There was a mention of copying the Default folder which I assumed contained the settings but I don't know how to select my copy.
Is this possible and what is the best way to handle it?
mib2berlin Soprano
@tleylan
Hi, you can create a second user profile to manage this but profiles are not completely independent.
If you need this use a Standalone install.
The help pages provide more information about profiles:
@mib2berlin Thanks very much I will read more about the options and set it up.