Currently, Vivaldi Android lacks:
- Password Import/Export: This feature is essential for users who want to easily migrate their saved passwords to and from Vivaldi.
- Bookmark Import/Export: Similar to passwords, the ability to import and export bookmarks is vital for seamless transitions between browsers.
- Android Native Autofill Support: Browsers like Cromite and Brave already support this feature, allowing users to leverage any native Android autofill provider for passwords and other services. Without this, users are limited to Vivaldi's built-in password management, which may not be as comprehensive or interoperable as other autofill services available on Android. (See screenshot for reference)
Thank you for your consideration.