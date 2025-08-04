-
When I download email in Vivaldi, how do I tell it to leave the email on the server? I don't see anything in settings.
@rh1151 Depends on whether using POP3 or IMAP.
POP3 has an option:
It doesn't make any sense for IMAP.
I recommend using IMAP, it's the more modern protocol and supports folders which POP3 does not. POP3 will only read email from the Inbox folder.
Read about the difference here:
https://help.vivaldi.com/mail/mail-get-started/add-and-manage-mail-accounts/ (under IMAP vs POP3)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Internet_Message_Access_Protocol
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Post_Office_Protocol
Thanks Pathduck...
Crap... I should have thought of that..
Obviously all the accounts I have in Vivaldi are IMAP.