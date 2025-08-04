Hello, new here

I'm new to Vivaldi because I'm currently setting up my new Linux machine and wanted to try a better browser than Chrome. Especially the built-in workspaces feature is interesting for me.

When I login, I want specific browser windows to open, with the correct workspaces selected. That means I need a CLI command that selects a workspace automatically after opening Vivaldi. Example:

vivaldi --profile-directory="Default" --new-window --vivaldi-workspace="My Workspace"

Could you implement such a CLI flag?