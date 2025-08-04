-
I'm not sure if I'm the only one having this issue, but whenever I restart Vivaldi then it gets removed and I have to load my extension (Load Unpacked) from vivaldi://extensions page.
It used to stay added for weeks without being removed.
This started happening since few days ago and it wasn't the case before.. not sure what I need to change to make this work.
It happens 100% of the time for just my extension not other ones.
Anyone else working on extensions development and testing on Vivaldi that has the same issue?
The issue doesn't happen on Chrome or Edge, only on Vivaldi.
Here's the manifest, not sure if this would help:
{ "manifest_version": 3, "name": "Sharp Tabs - The Most Polished & Powerful Vertical Tabs Extension!", "short_name": "Sharp Tabs", "version": "1.0.1", "description": "Instant Search. Never lose tabs. Find Duplicates. Hotkeys. Infinite customization. Suspend. Auto Group. Much More!", "key": "", "oauth2": { "client_id": "", "scopes": ["openid", "email", "profile"] }, "permissions": [ "windows", "tabs", "tabGroups", "sessions", "sidePanel", "storage", "alarms", "contextMenus", "favicon", "bookmarks", "offscreen" ], "optional_permissions": ["scripting"], "content_scripts": [ { "matches": ["https://sharptabs.com/*", "https://sharp-tabs.firebaseapp.com/*"], "js": ["./assets/content_script.js"], "run_at": "document_start" } ], "optional_host_permissions": ["https://*/*", "http://*/*"], "action": { "default_title": "Sharp Tabs" }, "icons": { "16": "icons/icon16.png", ... }, "side_panel": { "default_path": "./sb.html" }, "chrome_url_overrides": { "newtab": "./newtab.html" }, "options_page": "./settings.html", "background": { "service_worker": "./assets/service_worker.js", "type": "module" }, "commands": { "_execute_action": { "description": "Activate the extension", "suggested_key": { "default": "Alt+T", "windows": "Alt+T", "mac": "Alt+T", "linux": "Alt+T", "chromeos": "Alt+T" } }, ... } }
Vivaldi 7.5.3735.58 (Stable channel) (arm64) Revision fbe5c12cbabe0c8f1b0a9ce9b3246b870422576a OS macOS Version 15.5 (Build 24F74) JavaScript V8 13.8.258.30 User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_15_7) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/138.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
@mohamadyahia Share your full extension I guess, because I doubt anyone else will reply with the same problem.
Is this one Sharp Tabs - The Most Polished & Powerful Vertical Tabs Extension!
I gonna test… Wait
Thank you for checking.
Doesn't happen with production extension. Only when I'm adding it using load unpacked for development.
@mohamadyahia I checked on my 7.5.3735.58 Linux Debian 12 KDE, added the extension from Chrome Web Store, restarted and all still there.
@mohamadyahia said in Vivaldi (stable/snapshot) keep removing my dev extension on startup. Any idea why?:
Only when I'm adding it using load unpacked for development.
Oh, i overlooked this. Sorry.
If you can share the dev version with me in forum chat, i will test.
@mohamadyahia Why are you not using a public repository for development?
Would make it easy for others to test your development builds.
@Pathduck If Vivaldi uses public repository for development then I will All of the UI code is closed source.
It's because If I make the code public then there will be many Chinese clones of my extension within a few months..
I spent months working on it and perfecting the UX and would like it to be a side income (trying at least)
@mohamadyahia I checked 7.5.3735.58 Win 11 23H2 with a dev version of one of my old extensions, it added as unpacked extension, it stayed after restart in extension manager.
@mohamadyahia Does it happen in a fresh profile added with Manage Profile and no other extensions than Sharp Tabs?
@DoctorG Thank you very much for the idea my friend.
It's not getting removed on the new profile. Really no idea what's going on but at least I have a way to work around the issue now.
I might just copy settings from my current profile to the fresh one.
Wish there was a way to debug this but there doesn't seem to be a tool to do this.
Appreciate the help.
@mohamadyahia said in Vivaldi (stable/snapshot) keep removing my dev extension on startup. Any idea why?:
Wish there was a way to debug this but there doesn't seem to be a tool to do this.
The same debugging applies for Vivaldi as all other Chromium browsers.
https://www.chromium.org/for-testers/enable-logging/
vivaldi --enable-logging=stderr --v=3 > log.txt 2>&1
No idea if that log actually logs anything meaningful, and in any case I personally have no experience with such logs as I'm not a developer. But maybe you can see something.
In any case, you should always do all your extension development in a clean profile so nothing interferes.
I recommend using a Standalone profile specific for testing.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/install-update/standalone-version-of-vivaldi/
No idea if standalones work on MacOS.
I do not know, but Google creates badlists for Chromium core to check for malicious extensions and removes them at a restart, could be false positive.
I use an extension that keeps getting disabled by vivaldi every few days. I can re-enable it, but it seems this functionality should have the option to be disabled.
@ffuser1 Tell us which one and how you installed it?
@DoctorG Bypass Paywalls Clean installed by .crx file
@ffuser1 Blocklisted by Google Chromium devs. That's why it is removed. I fear you have to live with such restriction if using strange illegal extensions.