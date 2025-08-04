I'm not sure if I'm the only one having this issue, but whenever I restart Vivaldi then it gets removed and I have to load my extension (Load Unpacked) from vivaldi://extensions page.

It used to stay added for weeks without being removed.

This started happening since few days ago and it wasn't the case before.. not sure what I need to change to make this work.

It happens 100% of the time for just my extension not other ones.

Anyone else working on extensions development and testing on Vivaldi that has the same issue?

The issue doesn't happen on Chrome or Edge, only on Vivaldi.

Here's the manifest, not sure if this would help:

{ "manifest_version": 3, "name": "Sharp Tabs - The Most Polished & Powerful Vertical Tabs Extension!", "short_name": "Sharp Tabs", "version": "1.0.1", "description": "Instant Search. Never lose tabs. Find Duplicates. Hotkeys. Infinite customization. Suspend. Auto Group. Much More!", "key": "", "oauth2": { "client_id": "", "scopes": ["openid", "email", "profile"] }, "permissions": [ "windows", "tabs", "tabGroups", "sessions", "sidePanel", "storage", "alarms", "contextMenus", "favicon", "bookmarks", "offscreen" ], "optional_permissions": ["scripting"], "content_scripts": [ { "matches": ["https://sharptabs.com/*", "https://sharp-tabs.firebaseapp.com/*"], "js": ["./assets/content_script.js"], "run_at": "document_start" } ], "optional_host_permissions": ["https://*/*", "http://*/*"], "action": { "default_title": "Sharp Tabs" }, "icons": { "16": "icons/icon16.png", ... }, "side_panel": { "default_path": "./sb.html" }, "chrome_url_overrides": { "newtab": "./newtab.html" }, "options_page": "./settings.html", "background": { "service_worker": "./assets/service_worker.js", "type": "module" }, "commands": { "_execute_action": { "description": "Activate the extension", "suggested_key": { "default": "Alt+T", "windows": "Alt+T", "mac": "Alt+T", "linux": "Alt+T", "chromeos": "Alt+T" } }, ... } }